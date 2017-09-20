The Importance of Baltimore's Creative Hub

Dr. Julia Marciari-Alexander, executive director of The Walters Art Museum speaks about the role of Baltimore's creative economy in the success of the city.

Dr. Marciari-Alexander has led the Walters since April 2013. She is the fifth executive director of the museum and first woman to hold that post.

The Walters Art Museum is internationally renowned for its global collection of art and opened as a public museum in 1934. Dr. Marciari-Alexander has more than 20 years of experience in museums and has worked on both coasts of the United States, at the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut and at The San Diego Museum of Art in San Diego, California. A specialist in the arts and visual culture of Britain and France in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, she holds a PhD in the History of Art from Yale University, a MA in French Literature from NYU, and a BA from Wellesley College.