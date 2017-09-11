 Interviews with Amateur Chefs | WYPR
Related Program: 
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Interviews with Amateur Chefs

By & 29 minutes ago

Click on the image for the audio. 

Tony and Chef Cindy interview 3 passionate amateur chefs. They tell us what inspires them, why they love to cook, what their favorite dishes are and what tools of the trade the love to use. 

This is a rebroadcast. 

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine