Journalist Simeon Saunders Booker Jr. Remembered

When he first started at Field and Stream, Bill Heavey realized the realm of outdoor writing was overpopulated with experts. What they needed was an amateur, up for any adventure and ready to fail spectacularly. To fill that niche, Heavey has gone deer-hunting in the woods of Kentucky, snowmobiling in the bush of eastern Alaska, and cross-country-skiing in the wilderness of Ontario. He tells about his love for nature, coaxing his daughter to join him outdoors, rethinking what it means to shoot a deer, and his new book, “Should the Tent Be Burning Like That?"