On The Record

Journalist Simeon Saunders Booker Jr. Remembered

By 1 hour ago

We revisit a conversation from July, 2013, with journalist Simeon Saunders Booker Jr. , who chronicled the Civil Rights movement for Jet and Ebony magazines. He died Dec. 10, 2017, at age 99. When he was 95, with his wife Carol McCabe Booker, he published a memoir called, Shocking the Conscience: A Reporter's Account of the Civil Rights Movement. (A warning: in recounting his travel through the South Booker used a racial slur. We have not censored it.) You can read his NYT obituary here and AFRO obituary here.

On the Record
Simeon Booker

