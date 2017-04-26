Light Reds

Enjoy your transition into Spring with some light red wines. Listen in as Al suggests some classy wines.

Josh Pinot Noir, Central Coast '15

Good entry level pinot with surprising fruit and depth.

★ 1/2

Price Range: less than $20

Fattoria del Cerro Chianti Colli Senesi '13

Flavor packed but medium bodied, informal, easy to drink.

★★

Price Range: less than $20

Manoir du Carra Moulin à Vent (Beaujolais) '14

An impressive and classy Beaujolais, great fruit and structure.

★★★

Price Range: less than $20

Boordy Vineyards Petit Cabernet, American '15 ** $ VALUE

Luscious, lighter bodied cab, perfect picnic wine.

★★

Price Range: less than $20