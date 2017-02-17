How do you build healthy relationships with friends, family, and partners after surviving sexual or domestic violence? How does abuse impact your ability to trust and love? We speak to Saida Agostini, social worker and chief operating officer of the group FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, about her upcoming workshop in Baltimore, “Building Our Tribe: Love as an Act of Resistance.” It’s the first in a monthly series of events hosted by FORCE's sexual and domestic violence survivor collective, Gather Together.