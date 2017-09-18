 Man’s Best Friend: Service Animals and Pets | WYPR
Man’s Best Friend: Service Animals and Pets

By & 1 hour ago

Credit BARCS Animal Shelter Facebook Page

For an individual with a visual impairment, a service animal can mean mobility, as well as independence. We hear from two volunteers with Guiding Eyes for the Blind - Gemma Carter, who is raising her second service dog, and volunteer coordinator Cindy Lou Altman. Altman’s guide dog Jada has been a major boost to her confidence. Click here for more information about the Baltimore Museum of Industry's working animals event on Sunday, September 24th.

Plus, an update on the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter from communications director Bailey Deacon. BARCS took in more than three thousand animals this summer. Click here for information about BARCS upcoming event, BARCStoberfest.

More Than a Marching Band: West Baltimore Christian Warriors

By & Sep 15, 2017
Melissa Gerr / WYPR radio/Baltimore

Beyond the cacophony of bass drums, cymbals and snares, we hear about why participation in The Christian Warriors, a marching band in West Baltimore, means so much more than making music together. We meet the band’s assistant director, James Parker, who played in the drumline as a young teen. Founder and director Reverend Ernest King tells us about the legacy of dedication and community support that has held it all together. Watch a video of their rehearsal here.

Stories from the Stoop: Katy K.

By Sep 15, 2017

Here’s a Stoop Story -- or rather a confession -- from Katy K., about her life lesson in marching-band hierarchy, and her brush with the dark side of her psyche. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com.

Innocent But Pleading Guilty

By & Sep 14, 2017
Tidewater Muse / Flickr via Creative Commons

The murder and rape of a young woman in Baltimore in 1987 led to the wrongful convictions of two men. Each served more than two decades behind bars, and when DNA belatedly showed they had not sexually assaulted her, both faced the same choice: accept an Alford plea--a type of guilty plea--and be released, or maintain their innocence.