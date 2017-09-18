Man’s Best Friend: Service Animals and Pets

For an individual with a visual impairment, a service animal can mean mobility, as well as independence. We hear from two volunteers with Guiding Eyes for the Blind - Gemma Carter, who is raising her second service dog, and volunteer coordinator Cindy Lou Altman. Altman’s guide dog Jada has been a major boost to her confidence. Click here for more information about the Baltimore Museum of Industry's working animals event on Sunday, September 24th.

Plus, an update on the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter from communications director Bailey Deacon. BARCS took in more than three thousand animals this summer. Click here for information about BARCS upcoming event, BARCStoberfest.