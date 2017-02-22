 Maryland Winter Wine Event | WYPR
Related Program: 
Cellar Notes

Maryland Winter Wine Event

By & Hugh Sisson 1 hour ago

Credit Jon Connell/flickr

Al visited the annual Maryland Winter Wine Gala and had a chance to taste the very best wines from the Free State.  He was impressed by the quality and provided this list of highlights.

  • Crow Vineyard Sparkling Vidal Blanc '14
  • Elk Run Vineyards Sparkling Wine '11
  • Great Shoals Winery Celebration Barbera '16
  • Big Cork Vineyards Viognier '15
  • Boordy Vineyards Albariño '16
  • Crow Vineyard Barbera Rosé '15
  • Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard Chardonnay Reserve '14
  • The Vineyards at Dodon Sauvignon Blanc '15
  • Turkey Point Vineyard Lighthouse White '15
  • Basignani Lorenzino Reserve red '11
  • Black Ankle Vineyards Feldspar II nv
  • Boordy Vineyards Landmark Reserve bed blend '13
  • Knob Hall Winery Petit Verdot '13
  • Old Westminster Winery Cabernet Franc '14
  • Great Frogs Winery Meritage '14
  • Rocklands Farm Hillside red '15
  • Thanksgiving Farm Winery, Reserve Meritage '12
Tags: 
WYPR Features
Cellar Notes