Maryland Winter Wine Event

Al visited the annual Maryland Winter Wine Gala and had a chance to taste the very best wines from the Free State. He was impressed by the quality and provided this list of highlights.

Crow Vineyard Sparkling Vidal Blanc '14

Elk Run Vineyards Sparkling Wine '11

Great Shoals Winery Celebration Barbera '16

Big Cork Vineyards Viognier '15

Boordy Vineyards Albariño '16

Crow Vineyard Barbera Rosé '15

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard Chardonnay Reserve '14

The Vineyards at Dodon Sauvignon Blanc '15

Turkey Point Vineyard Lighthouse White '15

Basignani Lorenzino Reserve red '11

Black Ankle Vineyards Feldspar II nv

Boordy Vineyards Landmark Reserve bed blend '13

Knob Hall Winery Petit Verdot '13

Old Westminster Winery Cabernet Franc '14

Great Frogs Winery Meritage '14

Rocklands Farm Hillside red '15

Thanksgiving Farm Winery, Reserve Meritage '12