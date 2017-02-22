Maryland Winter Wine Event

Al visited the annual Maryland Winter Wine Gala and had a chance to taste the very best wines from the Free State. He was impressed by the quality and provided this list of highlights.
- Crow Vineyard Sparkling Vidal Blanc '14
- Elk Run Vineyards Sparkling Wine '11
- Great Shoals Winery Celebration Barbera '16
- Big Cork Vineyards Viognier '15
- Boordy Vineyards Albariño '16
- Crow Vineyard Barbera Rosé '15
- Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard Chardonnay Reserve '14
- The Vineyards at Dodon Sauvignon Blanc '15
- Turkey Point Vineyard Lighthouse White '15
- Basignani Lorenzino Reserve red '11
- Black Ankle Vineyards Feldspar II nv
- Boordy Vineyards Landmark Reserve bed blend '13
- Knob Hall Winery Petit Verdot '13
- Old Westminster Winery Cabernet Franc '14
- Great Frogs Winery Meritage '14
- Rocklands Farm Hillside red '15
- Thanksgiving Farm Winery, Reserve Meritage '12