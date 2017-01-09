Unemployment is at its lowest in nearly 10 years. However, almost one in eight men is out of the labor force entirely, neither working nor even looking for work. That number is higher than what it was at the end of the depression. So who are these men and what’s keeping them out of the job market?

Today, a conversation with Nicholas Eberstadt and Anirban Basu about the historically high number of men in their prime working years who are not in the workforce.

Nicholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute explores the issue of out-of-work men in his latest book: Men Without Work: America’s Invisible Crisis.

Anirbahn Basu is the Chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, an economic consulting firm and host of the Morning Economic Report on WYPR.

The audio for this segment will be posted at 3pm.