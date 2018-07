We're heading back in time, to the land of the pharaohs and the valley of the Dead. We don't have to go far. Right here in Baltimore, a 3,000 year old mummy, fondly named Mery ("The Beloved"), has found a home at The Walter's Art Museum. Katie talks with Lisa Anderson-Zhu, associate curator of the Mediterranian. Along with the history of Mery, we'll learn about Egyptian mummification processes, funerary practices, and spiritual beliefs.