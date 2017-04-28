 Michael Singleton-Stoop Storytelling | WYPR
Michael Singleton-Stoop Storytelling

By & Melissa Gerr 1 hour ago

Michael Singleton tells a tale about how his relationship with cooking defined his relationship to what he can call home. It was at a special Baltimore Museum of Art Stoop Storytelling in November 2015. 

You can find it, and other stories here, as well as information about the Stoop live show next Thursday. It’s called: “May the 4th Be With You."  

