Midday: The Afro Check-In 3.5.18

On this edition of Midday's Afro Check-In:

Frustration continues for commuters who rely on the Baltimore Metro System, following the abrupt closure of the subway system for repairs two weeks ago. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh adds 20 positions within her office, including the recently created Office of African American Male Engagement.

And in Annapolis, House Bill 2, which encourages minority and women participation in the state's medical marijuana industry, is advancing slowly, in the General Assembly. Will the MD Legislative Black Caucus achieve its goal of racial diversity in Maryland's Medical Marijuana industry?

Kamau High, Managing Editor of The Afro and Sean Yoes, Baltimore Editor and the Host of the podcast, The Afro First Edition, join Tom in Studio A.