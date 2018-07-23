Midday: The Afro Check-In 7.23.18

Kamau High, managing editor of The Afro, joins us for another of our bi-monthly Check-Ins to talk about some of the stories being reported by The Afro's newsroom this week:

A report on a grieving community's preparations for the funeral of Taylor Hayes, the child who was shot July 5 in the rear seat of her mother’s car, and who died July 19. The police are still searching for suspects in her killing, and few witnesses have come forward so far.

A profile of soon-to-be-former Democratic State Senator Nathaniel McFadden, who's represented the 45th District -- and also chaired Baltimore's senate delegation in Annapolis -- since he first won office in 1995. McFadden, a champion of East Baltimore development efforts, lost his seat to Del. Cory McCray in the June 26th Democratic primary.

And the sentencing of former state senator Nathaniel Oaks to 3-1/2 years in federal prison for accepting $15,000 in bribes and obstructing justice. Despite his fall from grace, The Afro reports that Oaks' supporters say they have forgiven him and are "ready to join him for the next chapter in his life."