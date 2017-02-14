Midday With Mayor Catherine Pugh

Today a conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh. Mayor Pugh took her post in December 2016 after a long career in Maryland politics, first as a Baltimore City Council member and later as a State Delegate, so she is no stranger to Baltimore’s old problems.

To date, According to the Baltimore Sun, 45 people have been killed in the city this year. What can be done to assure that a homicide a day isn’t the new normal? When Mayor Pugh was elected she campaigned on a platform that included improving education, now Baltimore City Public Schools may have to layoff 1,000 teachers and cut arts and enrichment programs due to a $130 million budget deficit. What role will the Mayor play in ensuring a quality education for the city's young people?

Plus, the battle over $15 minimum wage. The Mayor, who is owns a consignment shop in the city, says she worries that the mandatory minimum wage increase would be detrimental for small businesses, what will the Mayor do if a bill raising the Charm City minimum wage to $15 lands on her desk? And, the Cross Street Market was on track for a major facelift before the developer reportedly walked away from the deal. But development in places like Remington and Hampden and Harbor East continues to thrive. What are Mayor Pugh’s plans for lifting up other neighborhoods in our city? Mayor Catherine Pugh joins Tom for the hour.



Audio for this segment will be available at noon.