Midday at the Movies: From Summer Faves to Fall Raves

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly conversation about new flicks and new trends in the film industry. Tom's guests today are Maryland Film Festival founder and director Jed Dietz, and Baltimore Magazine's managing editor and film critic Max Weiss, who also writes about culture at Vulture.com, the entertainment website of New York Magazine.

The last four months of the year are typically when movie studios give us their best shot, with an eye on the year-end deadline for the awards season.

So what happened this year? This summer's movie season included more flops than an Olympic track meet. Can the film industry bounce back from one of its worst summers in 25 years?

Tom and his guests discuss how a new crop of films, in theaters as well as on streaming Internet services, could help turn things around. They'll be talking about the new HBO series from director David Simon and George Pelacanos called "The Deuce", which premiers Sunday September 10th, and about the new movies coming to local theaters, including Ingrid Goes West, Logan Lucky, Okja, and Beach Rats, among others.