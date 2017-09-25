Midday News Maker: Senator Chris Van Hollen

US Senator Chris Van Hollen was elected to represent Maryland in the Senate last November after serving seven terms in Congress. He currently serves on the Budget, Banking, Agriculture and Appropriations Committees. The Senator joins Tom in-studio, to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing our nation including the Graham Cassidy healthcare proposal and a Medicare for all bill from Sen. Bernie Sanders; the big data breach at Equifax, mounting tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and the impact of the growing NFL protests.