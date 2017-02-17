The Midday News Wrap 2.17.17

During the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, Donald Trump attracted voters who yearned for disruption. As it concludes its first month, few would disagree that his administration has delivered on that promise. Big league.

In a series of rambling perorations at his first solo press conference on February 16th, the President said, as he often does, a whole bunch of stuff that isn’t true. He also offered several opinions that many people agree with: that CNN is bad, that Fox and Friends is good, and that he is making progress fixing "the terrible mess" he says he inherited on January 20th.

On our Midday News Wrap each Friday, Tom and a panel of keen political observers review some of the week's top news developments and try to separate the wheat from the chaff, and the facts from the fiction. Today's panel includes Stephanie Rawlings Blake, the former Mayor of Baltimore who's now a consultant at SRB & Associates and an analyst for ABC News; Liz Copeland, the founder of the Urban Conservative Project, and Charles Robinson, a business and politics reporter with Maryland Public Television.

And we take listener calls, tweets and emails.