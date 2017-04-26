Midday's Sneak Peek At The Parkway

A Sneak Peek at the Parkway

Friday April 28, 2017 11:30-1:00

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway

Five West North Avenue. Baltimore, MD

In the heart of the Station North Arts and Entertainment District.

Join Midday host Tom Hall, Maryland Film Festival Director Jed Dietz, and Washington Post Film Critic Ann Hornaday for a special broadcast of Midday, live from the new home of the Maryland Film Festival.

Special Guests:



Steve Ziger, Ziger/Snead Architects

Roberto Busó-Garcia, Program in Film and Media Studies, Johns Hopkins University

Patrick Wright, Graduate Film Making Program, Maryland Institute College of Art

Elissa Blount Moorhead, Executive Director & Chief Creative Officer, Station North Arts and Entertainment District. Partner, TNEG film studio

Matthew Porterfield, Filmmaker

Guests are asked to arrive no later than 11:30a. The show begins at noon. Tickets are free and open to the public. Click here for more information or to reserve your seat.

