 Missing Guest Workers on the Shore | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Missing Guest Workers on the Shore

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Jinjian Liang / Flickr via Creative Commons

Maryland’s seafood industry depends on several hundred guest workers--most from Mexico--working half the year on the Eastern Shore to pick crabs. This year, few of those workers came: the seafood processing companies could not get enough H-2B visas.

We ask Congressman Andy Harris, who represents the Shore: Are more visas on the way? Then, Bill Seiling, director of the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association explains how long Maryland's seafood industry has relied on foreign labor. And Jack Brooks, co-owner of a seafood company in Cambridge, argues the shortage of foreign workers affects the security of American jobs.

Read more about the shortage of H-2B visas here:

Baltimore Sun - Crab crisis: Maryland seafood industry loses 40 percent of work force in visa lottery 
Voice of America - No Immigrant Workers, No Crab Meat
Delmarva Now - Shortage of blue crab pickers forces Maryland seafood shops to shut down

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Why We Work: A New Exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry

By & May 18, 2018
The Baltimore Museum of Industry

Paid or unpaid, a new career or the family profession--Americans spend most of their days working. A new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry asks visitors to share thoughts and feelings about what work means in their lives.

We hear from Gillian Waldo, a graduating senior from Hopkins, who helped curate the exhibit. And from Beth Maloney, director of interpretation at the museum, who led students through this process.

The Baltimore Museum on Industry will be celebrating the 10th year of its farmers' market on Saturday with live music, kids activities, and free admission to the museum. More information here.

Maryland's Next Generation Scholars

By & May 17, 2018
Maryland Business Roundtable for Education

Youngsters from families where money is tight and education and job opportunities may have been limited often don’t see themselves as headed for college or a career. Enter: Next Generation Scholars, a state effort to tell pupils about college and get them on track.

We meet Nona Carroll, chief strategist for the nonprofit Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, which is working in five counties, and Aundra Anderson, coordinating Next Generation Scholars in Kent County.

Stories from The Stoop: Jason Newton

By & May 18, 2018

Here's a Stoop Story from WBAL news anchor Jason Newton about his love for his job and his city.

You can hear more stories, as well as the Stoop podcast, stoopstorytelling.com. The next live Stoop event is May 30th at the Creative Alliance