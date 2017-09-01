 More Than A Picnic: A Lesson in Labor Day | WYPR
More Than A Picnic: A Lesson in Labor Day

First Labor Day parade, New York City, 1882
Credit Bill Barry

Before there were Labor Day barbecues and Labor Day sales, there was Labor--workers in the 19th century pushing for an eight-hour day and safe conditions as the U.S. economy was transforming itself from one of small enterprises to one dominated by industrial corporations. Labor historian Bill Barry tells us the roots of the holiday, still reflected when people gather for Labor Day picnics and parades. Follow this link to information about Labor Day events in Maryland, and watch this History Channel video for another quick lesson about US worker history.

