More Than Words, Episode #2: Living and Losing in Baltimore

Slowly but surely, President Trump’s cabinet picks are coming to a vote, despite fierce opposition by Democrats in some cases. One of those cases is the nomination of Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma’s attorney general, to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Early this month Democrats on the Senate committee charged with vetting his nomination boycotted. Republicans suspended committee rules and moved the confirmation on to the full Senate. A vote is likely to come this week. What would Scott Pruitt’s nomination mean for Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay? We hear from Republican Congressman Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s 1st congressional district, and Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project. He served as director of the EPA’s Office of Civil Enforcement from 1997 to 2002.