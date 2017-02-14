 More Than Words, Episode #2: Living and Losing in Baltimore | WYPR
More Than Words, Episode #2: Living and Losing in Baltimore

In today's episode of "More Than Words," Xavier, a Frederick Douglass High School student shares his connection to an issue all too common in Baltimore City--gun violence.

