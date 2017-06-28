The "More than Words" Podcast

We've compiled all 7 episodes of More than Words, a series reported and produced by students at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. Click on the image for information about each episode.

First up-Deneira moderated a discussion with her co-reporters about adults’ perceptions of youth. The students had an honest and lively discussion about their experiences being stereotyped and how they feel adults could be more understanding and helpful to young people.

6:55-Xavier shares his connection to an issue all too common in Baltimore City--gun violence.

12:48-Chanel produced and narrated a radio diary about her identity as a gender non-conformist. Chanel, who also goes by Cory, is committed to dispelling stereotypes about gender identity and expression.

23:40-Miles takes us on a journey through his experience of mentorship.

32:01-Deneira shares a piece about the women in her life who exemplify perseverance and strength.

38:08-Deneira and her sister discuss how they cope with anxiety and depression.

43:25-Xavier talks with author and educator D. Watkins about activism in Baltimore.

More Than Words is supported by a generous grant from the Philip and Beryl Sachs Family Foundation