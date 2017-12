Think about the last time it rained. Maybe you were cozy at home reading a book, or you took your kids outside to jump in puddles. For me, rain reminds me of a harsh reality – trash pollution. When it rains, I imagine the piles of garbage sitting on the side of the street and think about where it goes, and then I think of Mr. Trash Wheel. Since May 2014, Mr. Trash Wheel has collected 1.4 million pounds of trash.