 "The Murderous Career of John Dandy" | WYPR
Related Program: 
Your Maryland

"The Murderous Career of John Dandy"

54 minutes ago

A map of the Maryland Colony.

In the early days of the Maryland colony, John Dandy, the only gunsmith in town, got away with murder for years. This is his story.

Tags: 
Your Maryland
WYPR Features

