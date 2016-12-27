With New Year's Day fast upon us, it might be a good time to examine our eating habits and see if there is any room for improvement. Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Schola Cooking School points out, a lot of New Year's Resolutions are in fact food related... like dieting, for example.

Here are a few resolutions we've made.

1. Once a week, a salad for dinner. This can be much more satisfying if you toss in a little bit of protein like chicken or tuna. Very healthy.

2. Go with the grains. There are so many uncommon grains out there to use, such as quinoa, amaranth, millet, spelt, barley, and bulgur wheat. Bring some home and practice with them. They're cheap, tasty, and incredibly good for you.

3. Don't eat endangered species. Some people may think something like shark-fin soup is chic. But the brutal harvesting of actual shark fins is beyond the pale. Skip it in favor of one of the many faux variations. Also swear off orange roughy, Chilean sea bass and blue fin tuna.

4. Conversely, support heritage breed livestock. Diversity is the best way to break the monopoly of breeds like the Holstein milk cow which dominates 90% of the market. Heritage breeds and heirloom varietals keep up the mix.

5. Less all-purpose white flour, white bread, white rice and white pasta. With diabetes on the rise, it makes sense to go for the brown varieties, like whole wheat products and brown rice.