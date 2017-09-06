New Zealand Snapshot

Click on the image for the recommendations.
The Wine List
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ '16
Disappointing, a shadow of its former self
Price: $20-$40
Quality: * 1/2
Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ '16
Elegant, full flavored, great texture VALUE
Price: Less than $20
Quality: **1/2
Jules Taylor Pinot Gris, Marlborough NZ '16
Leaner style, varietal nose and palate, a little idiosyncratic
Price: Less than $20
Quality: **
Wither Hills Rosé of Pinot Noir, Marlborough NZ '16
Very likable, impressive rosé, red berry character, VALUE
Price: Less than $20
Quality: **1/2
Saint Clair Pinot Noir, Awatare Vyd. Block 16 '14
Light but deeply flavored pinot with a ton of character
Price: $20-$40
Quality: **1/2