New Zealand Snapshot

Click on the image for the recommendations.

The Wine List

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ '16

Disappointing, a shadow of its former self

Price: $20-$40

Quality: * 1/2

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ '16

Elegant, full flavored, great texture VALUE

Price: Less than $20

Quality: **1/2

Jules Taylor Pinot Gris, Marlborough NZ '16

Leaner style, varietal nose and palate, a little idiosyncratic

Price: Less than $20

Quality: **

Wither Hills Rosé of Pinot Noir, Marlborough NZ '16

Very likable, impressive rosé, red berry character, VALUE

Price: Less than $20

Quality: **1/2

Saint Clair Pinot Noir, Awatare Vyd. Block 16 '14

Light but deeply flavored pinot with a ton of character

Price: $20-$40

Quality: **1/2