Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago for his pioneering work in behavioral economics.

The announcement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said that Thaler "has incorporated psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of economic decision-making. By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, he has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes," the committee said in a statement.

Thaler, is the author of the books Nudge and Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics.

The relatively new field of behavioral economics studies the effects of psychological, social, cognitive and emotional factors on decision making.

Among Thaler's contributions to the field are his "theory of mental accounting, explaining how people simplify financial decision-making by creating separate accounts in their minds, focusing on the narrow impact of each individual decision rather than its overall effect," the Academy said.

Asked at a news conference what he would do with the monetary portion of the Nobel award, Thaler replied: "I will try to spend it as irrationally as possible."

