Not My Job: Katy Tur Of NBC News Gets Quizzed On Turducken

When NBC News correspondent Katy Tur was a little girl, her parents pioneered aerial journalism. Flying over Los Angeles in a helicopter, they captured car chases, fires and shootouts – events which often horrified a public who hoped for the best but dared not look away. Maybe that's why Katy's bosses thought she'd be the perfect person to assign to cover the campaign of Donald Trump. Her new book Unbelievable chronicles her time on that beat.

Given her surname Tur, we gave her a quiz about Turducken – the Thanksgiving delicacy of a chicken, shoved into a duck, shoved into a turkey.

