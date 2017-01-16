Obama's Legacy: The Speeches

In the days leading up to the inauguration on “Midday,” we’re discussing the legacy of President Obama. Today, Sheri Parks and E.R Shipp join us for a review some of President Obama’s most poignant speeches. How has the president used empathy to shape conversations around contentious issues like gun control, race, and policing?

Plus, an exploration of how Michelle Obama used her role as first lady to inspire and help families, even in the face of racism.

Dr. Sheri Parks is an associate professor of American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park and author of Fierce Angels: Living with a Legacy from the Sacred Dark Feminine to the Strong Black Woman.

E.R. Shipp is a Pulitzer Prize winning commentator and a columnist at the Baltimore Sun.

