Obama's Legacy: Style and Effectiveness in the Obama Presidency

The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Taylor Branch joins Tom in the studio. His 2009 memoir, The Clinton Tapes: Wrestling History with the President, chronicles an eight-year project to gather a sitting president’s comprehensive oral history on tape.

Taylor Branch is perhaps best known for his landmark trilogy on the civil rights era, “America in the King Years.” He began his career as a magazine journalist for The Washington Monthly in 1970, moving later to Harper’s and Esquire magazines.

Journalist Michael Fletcher also joins Tom in Studio A. He is a senior writer at The Undefeated, ESPN’s online platform that explores the intersection of race, culture and sports. Before joining The Undefeated, Fletcher was a national economics reporter for The Washington Post. Before that, he covered the Obama administration and the Bush White House including Iraq war policy, efforts to restructure Social Security, and presidential trips around the globe.

Fletcher was, for 13 years, a reporter at The Baltimore Sun before joining The Washington Post in 1996.

He is co-author, with Kevin Merida, of the 2007 biography, “Supreme Discomfort: The Divided Soul of Clarence Thomas,”

Audio for this segment will be available by 3pm today