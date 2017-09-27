Odds and Ends

Click on the image for the list.
The Wines
Helfrich Crémant d'Alsace NV
100% pinot blanc, creamy sparkler with gentle mousse, fresh flavors
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Balltetto Chardonnay, Russian River Valley '15
Lightly oaked, crisp, elegant chard, perfumed nose
Quality: **1/2
Price: $20-$40
Balletto Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley '14
Excellent example of a medium bodied, complex Cal style pinot
Quality: ***
Price: $20-$40
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '14
A good old standby Napa cab, reasonable for the appellation
Quality: **1/2
Price: $20-$40
Orin Swift Cabernet Sauvignon, "Mercury Head", Napa Valley '14
Great cab for those who can afford it
Quality: ***
Price: Above $60