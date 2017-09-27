Odds and Ends

Click on the image for the list.

The Wines

Helfrich Crémant d'Alsace NV

100% pinot blanc, creamy sparkler with gentle mousse, fresh flavors

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Balltetto Chardonnay, Russian River Valley '15

Lightly oaked, crisp, elegant chard, perfumed nose

Quality: **1/2

Price: $20-$40

Balletto Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley '14

Excellent example of a medium bodied, complex Cal style pinot

Quality: ***

Price: $20-$40

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '14

A good old standby Napa cab, reasonable for the appellation

Quality: **1/2

Price: $20-$40

Orin Swift Cabernet Sauvignon, "Mercury Head", Napa Valley '14

Great cab for those who can afford it

Quality: ***

Price: Above $60