Outcomes of Freddie Gray trial boards may remain private

Trial boards for three of the five Baltimore police officers involved in the Freddie Gray case are to begin this month in public, but their results may remain private.

The hearings for Sgt. Alicia White, Lt. Brian Rice, and Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. may be open, but City Solicitor Andre Davis says it could be difficult making the outcomes of those hearings public.

“Police officers have super due process," says Davis. "And frankly, it is a very difficult job.”

He says officers have a different set of protections that civilians do not receive under the 1974 law enforcement bill of rights, or LEOBR.

“Really no other employee or person in American has,” Davis says.

The Maryland Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has called on the General Assembly to change the LEOBR to match the protections accorded other public employees.

Two officers, Garrett Miller and Edward Nero, have accepted disciplinary action in the case.