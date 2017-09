On June 22, 1972, Tropical Storm Agnes hit. The Jones Falls overflowed. Standing at the interception of Northern Parkway and the Falls, watching with painful dismay, was Mayor William Donald Schaefer. With him was Marco “Buddy” Palughi. Well known for getting the mayor what he needed. What he needed at this moment were rowboats, to start a salvage operation. True to his reputation, in the middle of it all, Pelughi delivered the rowboats.