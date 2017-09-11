Philip J. Marshall Previews the New MPT Series "F.S. Key: After the Song"

On this anniversary of 9/11, we look back at another time when America was attacked, during the war of 1812, and we consider the complexities and uncomfortable truths about a figure who emerged from that war as a well-known hero. Francis Scott Key is heralded not for his bravery on the battlefield, but rather for his poetic prowess.

There is a lot, however, that most people don't know about the attorney and wordsmith, but a new docudrama abut this enigmatic figure aims to reconcile that. "F.S. Key: After the Song" will air on Maryland Public Television and nationwide in three parts, beginning tomorrow night.

Phillip J. Marshall, the writer, director and editor of the series is with me here in Studio A.