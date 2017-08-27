 PHOTOS: Houston Flood Caused By Harvey Sends Residents Scrambling For Safety | WYPR

PHOTOS: Houston Flood Caused By Harvey Sends Residents Scrambling For Safety

By Claire Harbage 3 hours ago
  • Neighbors with boats are using their personal boats to rescue Friendswood residents in Houston.
    Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle
  • A military truck navigates along Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Harvey which, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • An abandoned Hummer is covered in floodwaters on Interstate 610 after now-Tropical Storm Harvey hit Houston.
    Nick Oxford / Reuters
  • People push a disabled car during the aftermath.
    Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
  • Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home on Sunday in the Friendswood area of Houston.
    Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle
  • Vincente Navas (left) and Alma Barrientos stand outside their home in the Cottage Grove neighborhood in Houston.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday.
    David J. Phillip / AP
  • Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday in Houston.
    David J. Phillip / AP
  • People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath. Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.
    Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
  • Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday in Houston, Texas.
    David J. Phillip / AP
  • An abandoned vehicle is covered by flood waters on Interstate 610 after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain, in Houston, Texas.
    Nick Oxford / Reuters
Originally published on August 27, 2017 4:04 pm

The remnants of now-Tropical Storm Harvey have all but parked over south Texas and the storm is inundating the region around Houston with "unprecedented" rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Houstonians have been stranded in their homes, and some of those who were on the roads were in need of rescue as areas of Houston received as much as two feet of rain with no immediate end in sight.

Then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday evening near Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms to make landfall in recent history.

The city's 911 services were overwhelmed with calls for service and rescues, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He said that while some people were having to wait, the system was working, and he asked people to only call 911 if they had life-threatening emergencies.

"It's like a river, the water is all the way up to the embankment and you can't even see if there's any vehicles down there right now," said Gail Delaughter of Houston Public Media. "Once the water drains out, who knows what they are going to find down there."

Turner warned residents to not be lulled by pauses in the rain. The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon it expected up to 50 inches of rain in some areas of the region. That much rain would be the highest rainfall ever recorded in Texas, according to The Associated Press.

