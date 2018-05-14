 PHOTOS: U.S. Embassy Opens In Jerusalem As Tens Of Thousands Protest In Gaza | WYPR

PHOTOS: U.S. Embassy Opens In Jerusalem As Tens Of Thousands Protest In Gaza

  • A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel.
    Khalil Hamra / Associated Press
  • Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • Demonstrators fly balloons with Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops. Thousands gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah to protest the inauguration of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
    Nasser Nasser / Associated Press
  • "When President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it," senior White House advisor Jared Kushner said in a speech at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
    Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images
  • Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second left), his wife Sara Netanyahu (left), Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner (third left), President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (center), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (right) and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (second right) applaud at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
    Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images
  • A Palestinian demonstrator protests against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.
    Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
    Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images
  • Palestinians protest near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the U.S. Embassy.
    Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images
  • An Israeli drone drops tear gas canisters on Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • A Palestinian man assists a wounded protestor during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • A Palestinian woman sniffs a fragrance to counter the effect of tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • A man carries tires to be burned as Palestinians prepare to demonstrate along the border with the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
  • Palestinian men carry an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
    Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images

The United States on Monday inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing the city as Israel's capital. Jerusalem has deep historic, religious and emotional ties for both Palestinians and Israelis, and both claim it as a capital.

The opening of the embassy marked the fulfillment of a campaign promise by President Trump, who did not attend the ceremony. "May there be peace," he said in video remarks played for the audience.

But the day was marked by violence and bloodshed, as tens of thousands of Palestinians protested the embassy opening and Israeli army forces killed more than 50 protesters, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It said the dead include six children under age 18 and one paramedic. More than 1,200 were hurt in gunfire. The numbers of dead and injured continued to rise on Monday, and protests are expected to continue into Tuesday.

A selection of photos from Monday follows.

