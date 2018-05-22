 The Political Power of Policing | WYPR
Truth and Reconciliation

The Political Power of Policing

By Kyle Leslie 25 minutes ago

Efforts in Maryland state capital to reform policing have fallen short for three consecutive years. In episode we talk to Adam Jackson CEO of the activist group Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle about the formidable power the state's various police unions, and how they exert far-reaching influence over the state's legislative process.

