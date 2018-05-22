Efforts in Maryland state capital to reform policing have fallen short for three consecutive years. In episode we talk to Adam Jackson CEO of the activist group Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle about the formidable power the state's various police unions, and how they exert far-reaching influence over the state's legislative process.
The Political Power of Policing
By Kyle Leslie • 25 minutes ago
