Portuguese Sampler

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
Adega do Salvador, Portal da Calcada Vinho Verde '16 ** $
(Delicate, floral, very easy to enjoy, summer sipper)
Adeda do Salvador, Red blend, "Lago Cerqueira", Douro '14 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Made from 4 Port grapes, easy drinking red with tons of character)
Beyra Tinto, Beira Interior '15 **1/2 $
(Fruity, medium bodied wine, indigenous grapes, supple and complex)
Beyra Bianco, Beira Interior '16 ** $
(A crisp, flavorful white, very aromatic, mineral and fruit flavors)
Quinta do Mondego, Red blend Mondeco 2012 *** $ GREAT VALUE
(Blend of local grapes, medium bodied, drenched with flavor)