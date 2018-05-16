 Portuguese Sampler | WYPR
Related Program: 
Cellar Notes

Portuguese Sampler

By & 1 hour ago

A vineyard in Vila Real, Portugal
Credit François Philipp/flickr

Super values from one of Europe's hottest travel destinations.  Click the links to purchase Al and Hugh's recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

Audio for this episode will be posted by the end of the day on Thursday. 

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

Adega do Salvador, Portal da Calcada Vinho Verde '16  ** $

(Delicate, floral, very easy to enjoy, summer sipper)

Adeda do Salvador, Red blend,  "Lago Cerqueira", Douro '14 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Made from 4 Port grapes, easy drinking red with tons of character)

Beyra Tinto, Beira Interior '15 **1/2 $

(Fruity, medium bodied wine, indigenous grapes, supple and complex)

Beyra Bianco, Beira Interior '16  ** $

(A crisp, flavorful white, very aromatic, mineral and fruit flavors)

Quinta do Mondego, Red blend Mondeco 2012 *** $  GREAT VALUE

(Blend of local grapes, medium bodied, drenched with flavor)

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Cellar Notes