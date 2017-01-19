Pres. Obama's Legacy: How Have We Fared?

Today, the final conversation in our series examining the legacy of President Barack Obama. How have young people, gay people, women, veterans, workers and others fared during a presidential tenure that was marked by implacable partisanship? Will any of Obama’s initiatives in health care, immigration and climate change survive an incoming administration that will control both the executive and the legislative branches?

Michael Days is the editor of the Philadelphia Daily News. His new book is called Obama’s Legacy: What He Accomplished as President. He joins Tom Hall along with Liz Copeland, the founder and President of the Urban Conservative Project.

Then, theater critic J Wynn Rousuck stops by for her Thursday Theater Review. Today, she’ll tell us about The Call of the Wild at the Theater Project in Baltimore.

