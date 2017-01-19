President Barack Obama's Legacy: A Record of Achievements

Today, the final conversation in our series examining the legacy of President Barack Obama. How have young people, gay people, women, veterans, workers and others fared during a presidential tenure that was marked by implacable partisanship? Will any of Obama’s initiatives in health care, immigration and climate change survive an incoming administration whose party now controls both the executive and the legislative branches?

Tom puts those questions to two astute political observers: Michael Days is the editor of the Philadelphia Daily News. His new book is called Obama’s Legacy: What He Accomplished as President; and Liz Copeland, the founder and President of the Urban Conservative Project.