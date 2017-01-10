Previewing the 2017 Maryland General Assembly

The 2017 Maryland General Assembly opens for business on Wednesday. During their annual 90-day legislative session, more than 180 lawmakers from across the state, in the Senate and the House of Delegates, will be drilling down into hundreds of pieces of legislation on issues affecting Marylanders in all walks of life – from business, schools and the environment, to transportation and criminal justice. They’ll be wrestling with complex tax and budget challenges. And the 2017 session promises what most recent General Assemblies have provided: pitched partisan battles between the Democratically – controlled legislature and Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan. Today on Midday, two intrepid State House reporters join Tom for a closer look at some of the key legislative issues before the General Assembly, and predict where Maryland lawmakers and the Governor are likely to clash, and where they might also find agreement.

Erin Cox is The Baltimore Sun's State House bureau chief. Rachel Baye covers the legislature for us here at WYPR. They'll be with us for the full hour, and we'll also take your calls, emails and tweets.

Audio for this segment will be available by 3pm today.