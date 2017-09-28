Price Says He Will Pay For Travel On Private Planes

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he will be paying for his travel on private charter planes.

In a statement released on Thursday, he said, "Today, I will write a personal check to the US Treasury for the expenses of my travel on private charter planes. The taxpayers won't pay a dime for my seat on those planes."

Reports of his use of private aircraft drew criticism from lawmakers and even President Trump, who told reporters on Wednesday, "I was looking into it, and I will look into it, and I will tell you personally I'm not happy about it. I am not happy about it."

The House Oversight Committee sent letters requesting information from the administration about all trips on government-owned or chartered aircraft by nonelected political appointees.

In his statement on Thursday, Price also said he will take no more private charter flights as secretary, "No exceptions." The secretary affirmed his cooperation with the inspector general and internal reviews of the situation.

Politico has reported that Price's private jet travel totaled more than $400,000.

