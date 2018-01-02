A Recipe for Christmas Success

Tony and Chef Cindy run through some last minute tricks and tips to make sure the holiday goes smoothly. And Chef provides some simple recipes that are fun for the whole family.

Recipes

Comte Crackers

4 oz. Reggiano

16 oz. Comte

8 oz. Butter – room temp

10 oz. Ap flour

Season with Cayenne and salt and pepper

Method:

1. Blend in mixer with paddle attachment

2. Roll dough into logs, and into plastic wrap

3. Cool in fridge/freezer to make firm

4. Slice into coin shapes, about the thickness of a half dollar

5. Lay out on a cookie sheet

6. Bake at 350 degrees for about 5 or 6 minute, until golden

M’s Ice Cream

Ingredients

8 Egg Yolks

1 cup Sugar

1 qt. Cream

1 Tbsp. Vanilla

Method:

1. Whip yolks and sugar until white and fluffy

2. Bring cream to quick boil

3. While mixer is on low, slowly add cream to yolk mixture

4. Add vanilla or other flavoring at end

5. Process in ice cream machine

Caramel

8 oz. Sugar

½ cup Water

1 ½ cup Heavy cream

2 Egg yolks

Vanilla or other flavoring/liquor

Method:

1. Melt butter and sugar, cooking on moderate heat until caramelized, stir constantly

2. Add cream, simmer slowly until dissolved. Let cool

3. In a blender, add yolks and flavoring