 A Recipe for Preserving Maryland's Culinary Heritage | WYPR
On The Record

A Recipe for Preserving Maryland's Culinary Heritage

By & 6 hours ago

Credit Kara Mae Harris

There’s much more to Maryland cuisine than crabcakes and Old Bay. Have you tasted Peanut Pickle Sandwiches and Baltimore Caramels? Or sipped tomato Wine? Kara Mae Harris has. The Food enthusiast and recipe sleuth is painstakingly preserving Maryland’s culinary heritage across dozens of decades ... one recipe at a time. Harris tests favorites and reports back on her blog, ‘Old Line Plate.’ She’s also created a searchable database of more than 30-thousand recipes and has made some surprising discoveries.

Old Line Plate
Maryland Culinary Heritage

