A Recipe for Preserving Maryland's Culinary Heritage

Former U.S.A. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abused hundreds of athletes, and competitors in other sports are raising alarms about more abuse at the hands of coaches, as well as cover-ups of inappropriate or illegal behavior.

We speak with filmmaker Jill Yesko about her forthcoming web-series on abuse in Olympic athletics, "Broken Trust".

And we hear from Eva Rodansky, a speedskater who represented the US on the national circuit. She describes the difficulty of pressing officials to investigate claims. Then, Olympic swimmer Nancy Hogshead Makar, now a lawyer and CEO of Champion Women, details new reforms aimed at protecting athletes.

