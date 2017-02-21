 Reflections of a Military Man | WYPR
Retired Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, former chair of the joint chiefs of staff, has strong views about former military officers spouting off in political conventions, society’s duty to those displaced by wars, and the power of the national anthem at sports events. He shares his thoughts ahead of his appearance in the Baltimore Speakers Series.

