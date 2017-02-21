Reporter's Notebook: Donald Trump And Russia

President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia have become one of the most controversial and pressing issues of his administration.

Last week during a press conference the president denied having any ties to Russia or the country's president Vladimir Putin. Saying "I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge no person that I deal with does." Russian diplomats have suggested a different story.

Yesterday, President Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his National Security Advisor. With Michael Flynn out, and McMaster in, what might that portend for relations between Russia and the US?

And how will the unexpected death last night of Vitaly Churkin, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations affect this complex relationship?

Scott Shane is the New York Times National Security Reporter and author of Objective Troy: A Terrorist, a President and the Rise of the Drone. Will Englund is an editor on the Washington Post foreign desk and author of the upcoming book March 1917: On the Brink of War and Revolution. They join Tom to talk about Russia.

