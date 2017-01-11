Reporters Weigh In On Alleged Trump-Russia Dossier

*Today's show was abbreviated to accommodate President-elect Donald Trump's press conference.

Yesterday, CNN reported that President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama were given classified documents that show that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.

BuzzFeed is caught in a storm of controversy after publishing a 35-page dossier -- a collection of documents written over a period of months -- that contains the unverified allegations about ties between President-elect Donald Trump and Russia. The document also contains details about the alleged intelligence Russian operatives have about the President-elect.

President-elect Trump denied the allegations tweeting yesterday "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" and "Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied the claims calling allegations "pulp fiction."

Scott Shane is a national security reporter for The New York Times, and one of the authors of a NYT investigation into the Russian cyber attack. He is also the author of several books, most recently, Objective Troy: A Terrorist, A President and the Rise of the Drone. He joins Tom by phone to discuss today's press conference, the CNN report and Russian cyberattacks during the 2016 election.

Marilyn Thompson spent most of her career at The Washington Post, where she was assistant managing editor for investigations. She also is the former editor and vice president at the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader. She is currently the senior enterprise editor at Kaiser Health News. She joins Tom by phone to discuss Buzzfeed's decision to release the unverified dossier.