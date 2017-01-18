The Role of Race in Obama's White House with Michael Eric Dyson

Today, our series exploring the Obama legacy continues with a conversation about the role of race throughout President Obama's tenure. Tom is joined by prominent academic and author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, whose analysis of the historic nature of Obama’s tenure includes what he considers many missed opportunities to advance the cause of racial equality.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is a sociology professor at Georgetown University. He is the author of several books, including The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America and, most recently, Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America.

The audio for this segment will be posted at 3pm.