Rousuck's Review: "Into The Woods" At Kennedy Center

Midday's theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom every Thursday with her reviews of local and regional stage productions. This week, it's the celebrated Fiasco Theater production that became a surprise hit in New York City: a minimalist re-invention of Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's classic Tony Award-winning musical-fantasy, Into the Woods, now on stage at the Kennedy Center.

Into the Woods runs at the Kennedy Center through Sunday, January 8th. Recommended for audiences ages 8 and up!

