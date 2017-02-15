 Sanctuary Cities | WYPR
Sanctuary Cities

By Wes Moore & Mary Wiltenburg & Aaron Henkin 46 minutes ago

Wes explores nationwide struggles over sanctuary city status and the relationship between local police agencies and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.  What can Baltimore learn from San Francisco, a city that is suing the Trump administration over the issue?

Guests on this episode include:

WYPR reporter Rachel Baye

 KQED reporter Marisa Lagos

 Liz Alex, Regional Director of CASA for Baltimore and Pennsylvania

 Allan H. Kittleman, Howard County Executive

 Tom Wong, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of California, San Diego

