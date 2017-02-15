Wes explores nationwide struggles over sanctuary city status and the relationship between local police agencies and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. What can Baltimore learn from San Francisco, a city that is suing the Trump administration over the issue?

Future City, Sanctuary Cities

Guests on this episode include:

WYPR reporter Rachel Baye

KQED reporter Marisa Lagos

Liz Alex, Regional Director of CASA for Baltimore and Pennsylvania

Allan H. Kittleman, Howard County Executive

Tom Wong, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of California, San Diego