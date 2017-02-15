sanctuary cities

Wes explores nationwide struggles over sanctuary city status and the relationship between local police agencies and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. What can Baltimore learn from San Francisco, a city that is suing the Trump administration over the issue?
Guests on this episode include:
WYPR reporter Rachel Baye
KQED reporter Marisa Lagos
Liz Alex, Regional Director of CASA for Baltimore and Pennsylvania
Allan H. Kittleman, Howard County Executive
Tom Wong, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of California, San Diego