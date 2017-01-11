 A Second Chance After Failing to Appear in Court | WYPR
A Second Chance After Failing to Appear in Court

Maryland Carey Law Professor Doug Colbert and Fall 2016 students of the Access to Justice Clinic.

Thousands of Baltimore City residents have outstanding warrants for failing to appear for court dates on misdemeanor charges. A partnership between Baltimore City and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law is offering people a second chance to appear in court. We speak to Doug Colbert, professor of Law at the University of Maryland and director of the law school’s Access to Justice clinic, about who is eligible for a second chance, and how to proceed.

Information about the program is available here. Use the menu button at the top to navigate. 

